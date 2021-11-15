Centric Wealth Management Buys 4,136 Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. ATAC US Rotation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 6.87% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.74. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.64.

