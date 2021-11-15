Centric Wealth Management Purchases 289 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $35.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $998.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,199. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.09 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 334.44, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

