Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atkore by 41,978.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.