Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($5.29) Per Share

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

IPSC opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.