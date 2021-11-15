Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $181.99 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $181.99 or 0.00287641 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $249,852.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

