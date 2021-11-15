Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CERE stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 259,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.