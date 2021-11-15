CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$2.85 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

