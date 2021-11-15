CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.57

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 170538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 156,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 251.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CF Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 506.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 139,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.