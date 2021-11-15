CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91.

