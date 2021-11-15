CHADS VC Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1,053.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.