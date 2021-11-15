Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,738 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CBIZ worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

