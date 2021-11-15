Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 126,427 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.42% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.94 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

