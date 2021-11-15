Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 176,046 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.53% of American Finance Trust worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

AFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.