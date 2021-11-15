Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 34,872 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Camping World worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 24.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,881 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

