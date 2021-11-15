Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,671 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $63.94 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.33.

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

