Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,473 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Eagle Bancorp worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 168,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $60.19 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.