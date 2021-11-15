Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Ingles Markets worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.