Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $221,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $71,817,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 338,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

