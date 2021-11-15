Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Cactus worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 274,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD opened at $41.71 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

