Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Nikola worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nikola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

