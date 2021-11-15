Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,893 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

