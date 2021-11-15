Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,593 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Kaman worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

