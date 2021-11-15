Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Dine Brands Global worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

