Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Nelnet worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI opened at $87.44 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $87.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.