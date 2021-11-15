Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vicor worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,745 shares of company stock worth $22,161,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

