Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 253,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.