Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Extreme Networks worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 214,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

