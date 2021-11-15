Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Revance Therapeutics worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

