Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.