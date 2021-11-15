Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of SJW Group worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

