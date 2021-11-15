Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Goosehead Insurance worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,412 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,755. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

