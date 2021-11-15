Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Alamo Group worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $156.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.17 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.