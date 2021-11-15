Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Infinera worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 232,039 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.07. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

