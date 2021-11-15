Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,013 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Encore Capital Group worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

