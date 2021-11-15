Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Delek US worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.