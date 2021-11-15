Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Surgery Partners worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

