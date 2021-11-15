Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Health Catalyst worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

