Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,520 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Viad worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Viad stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

