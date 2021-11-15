Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,523 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Kraton worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kraton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

