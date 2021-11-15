Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.16.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.90. 381,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -626.84.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,354.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.