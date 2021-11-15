Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.16.

TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.90. 381,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.81. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -626.84.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

