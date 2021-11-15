ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $525,225.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $525,225.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.14 or 0.98367178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.90 or 0.00579839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.