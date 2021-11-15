Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Chegg posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $9,209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.42 on Monday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

