Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.