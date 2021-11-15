Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.05. The company had a trading volume of 227,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,753. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.47 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The stock has a market cap of C$833.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

