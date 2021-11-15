Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 528.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.