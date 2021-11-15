Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 249,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

AT&T stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

