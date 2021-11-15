Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

