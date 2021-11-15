Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$71,412.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$14.15. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,991. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$234.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 40.92, a quick ratio of 38.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

