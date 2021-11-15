Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.93. 177,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

